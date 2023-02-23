Microsoft .NET 8 bolsters Linux support

.NET 8, the next planned version of the Microsoft’s open source software development platform, is set to emphasize Linux accommodations as well as cloud development and containers.A first preview of .NET 8 is available for download at dot.microsoft.com for Windows, Linux, and macOS, Microsoft said on February 21. A long-term support (LTS) release that will be supported for three years, .NET 8 is due for production availability in November, a year after the release of predecessor .NET 7.To read this article in full, please click here