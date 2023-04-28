|
28.04.2023 11:00:00
Microsoft .NET Community Toolkit 8.2 shines on MVVM
Microsoft has launched .NET Community Toolkit 8.2, again with improvements for MVVM (model-view-viewmodel) development. The preceding 8.1 release, published in January, also focused on MVVM capabilities.The .NET Community Toolkit features a collection of APIs and helpers for .NET developers, agnostic of any UI platform. Source code for version 8.2, announced April 27, can be accessed from GitHub.With the new release of .NET Community Toolkit, the included MVVM Toolkit now supports custom attributes when using [RelayCommand]. Developers can leverage the native field: and property: C# syntax to indicate targets of custom attributes, giving them full control over attributes for generated members when using [RelayCommand] to generate an MVVM command. Microsoft said support for custom attributes was particularly useful when using a viewmodel that needs to support JSON serialization and must explicitly ignore the generated property.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|4 641,00
|0,45%
|Microsoft Corp.
|276,30
|-0,04%
|On
|32,45
|0,03%