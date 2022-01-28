|
28.01.2022 12:00:00
Microsoft .NET Community Toolkit backs .NET 6
Microsoft is previewing .NET Community Toolkit 8.0.0, a new version of the .NET toolkit that adds .NET 6 support and new MVVM (Model-View-ViewModel) toolkit capabilities.The .NET Community Toolkit is a collection of APIs and helpers for all .NET developers, agnostic of any UI platform. Version 8 is the first release from the new .NET Community Toolkit Repository, which will be the home for all .NET libraries moving forward.[ Also on InfoWorld: What’s new in Microsoft .NET 6 ]With Preview 1, unveiled January 25, the .NET Community Toolkit 8.0.0 adds support for the recently released .NET 6 software development platform as a new target across available libraries. This brings improvements when running on the latest .NET runtime, including trimming support for all libraries, support for nint and nuint in the Count<T> extension in the HighPerformance package, and optimizations for .NET 6.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
11.10.21
|Apple extrem erfolgreich mit Gaming: Mehr Gewinn als Sony, Nintendo und Microsoft zusammen (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.21
|Microsoft wollte offenbar Nintendo und EA übernehmen - und stieß auf wenig schmeichelhafte Reaktionen (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.20
|Auch Microsoft will eigene Computerchips bauen - Intel-Aktien fallen (dpa-AFX)
|
07.11.20
|Microsoft verfolgt innovative Strategien zur Nachhaltigkeit - und will wasserpositiv werden (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.20
|Apple setzt im App Store neue Regelungen um - und sagt Gaming-Streamingdiensten von Microsoft und Google den Kampf an (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.20
|Vor großen Herausforderungen: Welche Risiken Microsoft mit einer TikTok-Übernahme eingehen würde (finanzen.at)
|
13.06.20
|Wells Fargo-Analyst: Microsoft knackt zuerst die 2-Billionen-Dollar-Marktkapitalisierung (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.20
|Jim Cramer: Auch während der Corona-Krise optimistisch für Microsoft (finanzen.at)