25.05.2022 19:30:00
Microsoft .NET MAUI framework arrives
Microsoft has formally introduced its .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI) framework, providing .NET developers a cross-platform stack for building user interfaces.The .NET MAUI framework targets Windows, iOS, Android, and MacOS, allowing developers to create UIs in C# and XAML for all platforms from single codebase. Its arrival is considered a milestone in Microsoft’s efforts to unify the .NET platform, bringing .NET Core and Mono/Xamarin together in one base class library and one toolchain (SDK).[ Also on InfoWorld: Understanding .NET MAUI and the future of Xamarin ]Unveiled May 23, this GA release of .NET MAUI follows three release candidates and 14 previews. Instructions for getting started with .NET MAUI can be found at the .NET website.To read this article in full, please click here
