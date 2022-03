Microsoft .NET MAUI nears the finish line

As Microsoft moves closer to general availability of its .NET MAUI (Multiplatform App UI) cross-platform development framework, the company has just added a menu capability for desktop developers.Preview 14 of .NET MAUI, featured in Visual Studio 2022 17.2 Preview as of March 16, features a MenuBar to meet the need for a traditional menu at the top of the app window on Windows and in the title bar on MacOS. Menus may be expressed in XAML or in C# for any ContentPage hosted in Shell or a NavigationPage. Developers can begin by adding a MenuBarItem to the page’s MenuBarItems collection and adding MenuFlyoutItem for direct children or MenuFlyoutSubItem for containers of other MenuFlyOutItem.To read this article in full, please click here