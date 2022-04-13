Microsoft .NET MAUI release candidate available

Microsoft’s .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI) has moved to a release candidate (RC) stage, the company said on April 12. An evolution of Xamarin Forms, .NET MAUI is a cross-platform framework for building mobile and desktop apps with C# and XAML..NET MAUI leverages platform SDKs for Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS. Developers can use them with the C# language in addition to “maximizing” code sharing. More than 40 layouts and controls are featured, for building adaptive UIs across desktop and mobile platforms. Developers can incorporate Blazor components or entire Blazor applications to distribute the same experiences on desktop and mobile as they do on the web.To read this article in full, please click here