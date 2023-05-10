Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 18:35:08

Microsoft Adds Another AI Company to Its Arsenal. Here's What Investors Should Know

Despite being the world's second-largest company with a whopping $2.3 trillion valuation, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has found itself at the center of the start-up universe in 2023 thanks to its focus on artificial intelligence (AI).Back in January, the company made a sizable bet on the widely recognized leader in generative AI, OpenAI. It's the developer of online chatbot ChatGPT which Microsoft is currently integrating across its product portfolio. But Microsoft just made another bet in the AI space, this time targeting entrepreneurs and small businesses, with an investment in no-code software development company Builder.ai. The size of the deal was undisclosed, but here's what it means for Microsoft stock and its investors.Continue reading
