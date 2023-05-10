|
10.05.2023 18:35:08
Microsoft Adds Another AI Company to Its Arsenal. Here's What Investors Should Know
Despite being the world's second-largest company with a whopping $2.3 trillion valuation, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has found itself at the center of the start-up universe in 2023 thanks to its focus on artificial intelligence (AI).Back in January, the company made a sizable bet on the widely recognized leader in generative AI, OpenAI. It's the developer of online chatbot ChatGPT which Microsoft is currently integrating across its product portfolio. But Microsoft just made another bet in the AI space, this time targeting entrepreneurs and small businesses, with an investment in no-code software development company Builder.ai. The size of the deal was undisclosed, but here's what it means for Microsoft stock and its investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 398,00
|0,59%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|4 700,00
|1,69%
|Microsoft Corp.
|284,35
|0,18%