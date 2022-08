Microsoft adds container support to .NET SDK

In a bid to boost cloud-native development in .NET, Microsoft has announced built-in container support for the .NET SDK.Container images now are a supported output type of the Microsoft .NET SDK, the company said in a bulletin on August 25. Developers can create containerized versions of applications by using dotnet publish. The SDK’s container images technology debuts in a preview phase for Linux-x64 image deployments. Plans call for adding support for Windows images and other architectures.To read this article in full, please click here