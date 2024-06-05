|
06.06.2024 00:00:00
Microsoft adds WinUI support to MSTest
Microsoft has updated its MSTest testing framework for .NET, enhancing it with WinUI support and best practices for Roslyn-based code analyzers.The company announced MSTest 3.4 on June 5. The MSTest framework can be accessed via NuGet.With MSTest 3.4, support for WinUI framework applications is added to MSTest.Runner. With this improvement, a project sample is offered and work is under way to simplify testing of unpackaged WinUI applications. Microsoft also has improved the test runner’s performance by using built-in System.Text.Json for .NET rather than Jsonite and by caching command line options.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
