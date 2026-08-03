Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
03.08.2026 15:20:00
Microsoft and Alphabet Can Absorb an AI Shock. Oracle Is the One to Watch.
The last piece of my artificial intelligence spending review showed how each hyperscaler pays for its AI build. Here, I'll check whether the balance sheet behind that spending can absorb a financial shock. It's the same question a lender asks: If the bet takes a few years to pay off, who has the cash cushion to wait that long?Image source: Getty Images.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the boring one, in a good way. The software giant has about $20.9 billion in cash equivalents, another $55.9 billion in short-term investments, just $40.3 billion of debt, and $19.6 billion in fresh free cash flow refilling it in the recently reported Q4 2026. No restricted-stock asterisks, no clever structures, no drama. If you want the company with the balance sheet least likely to keep you up at night, Microsoft is it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.
|
28.07.26
|Teure KI-Infrastruktur: Bringt die hohe Verschuldung von Oracle die Tech-Branche unter Druck? (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Oracle-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Oracle-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|Warum Experten bei der Oracle-Aktie und zwei weiteren Werten riesiges Potenzial sehen (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Oracle-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Oracle von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.26
|Oracle could face $7bn collateral bill for Wisconsin data centre (Financial Times)
|
20.07.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 mittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)