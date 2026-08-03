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WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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03.08.2026 15:20:00

Microsoft and Alphabet Can Absorb an AI Shock. Oracle Is the One to Watch.

The last piece of my artificial intelligence spending review showed how each hyperscaler pays for its AI build. Here, I'll check whether the balance sheet behind that spending can absorb a financial shock. It's the same question a lender asks: If the bet takes a few years to pay off, who has the cash cushion to wait that long?Image source: Getty Images.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the boring one, in a good way. The software giant has about $20.9 billion in cash equivalents, another $55.9 billion in short-term investments, just $40.3 billion of debt, and $19.6 billion in fresh free cash flow refilling it in the recently reported Q4 2026. No restricted-stock asterisks, no clever structures, no drama. If you want the company with the balance sheet least likely to keep you up at night, Microsoft is it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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