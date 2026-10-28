Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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29.10.2026 00:59:01
Microsoft and Alphabet Just Reported Earnings, Putting the AI Boom to the Test
Two tech behemoths -- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) -- reported earnings today. Both showed strong cloud growth, but the market is treating them very differently. Microsoft shares popped after hours while Alphabet stock sank. Why?
I think a big part of the answer is how each plans to pay for the massive outlays both have planned.
Microsoft beat Wall Street's targets with sales up 19%, reaching $92.3 billion. GAAP -- generally accepted accounting principles -- earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.92. Adjusted EPS was $4.89, above the roughly $4.72 the Street expected. Azure, its cloud platform, grew 48%, reaching $33.17 billion in revenue.
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
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29.10.26
|Alphabet shares tumble in $500bn rout (Financial Times)
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|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 sackt am Nachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 315,00
|1,36%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|252,25
|-0,02%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|250,85
|-0,69%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|29 280,00
|0,07%
|Microsoft Corp.
|471,35
|-0,37%