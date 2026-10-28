Microsoft and Alphabet Just Reported Earnings, Putting the AI Boom to the Test

Two tech behemoths -- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) -- reported earnings today. Both showed strong cloud growth, but the market is treating them very differently. Microsoft shares popped after hours while Alphabet stock sank. Why?

I think a big part of the answer is how each plans to pay for the massive outlays both have planned.

Microsoft beat Wall Street's targets with sales up 19%, reaching $92.3 billion. GAAP -- generally accepted accounting principles -- earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.92. Adjusted EPS was $4.89, above the roughly $4.72 the Street expected. Azure, its cloud platform, grew 48%, reaching $33.17 billion in revenue.

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