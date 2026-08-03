Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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03.08.2026 14:37:00
Microsoft and Amazon Won the AI Spending Week. Alphabet, Meta, and Oracle Didn't. Now What?
The hyperscaler giants reported quarterly results over the last few weeks. Despite consistently impressive earnings and revenues, the market reactions were mixed. Capital expenditure (capex) planning was a better explanation for the stock moves than the usual earnings and revenue jumps.Image source: Getty Images.How different are these tech titans' AI investments, though? Their expenses look similar at first glance, but where will the money come from? Who can sustain this pace, and who is quietly bending the balance sheet, or the cash flow statement, to make it look easier than it is?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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