11.07.2024 10:15:00

Microsoft and Apple Are Rock-Solid Dow Dividend Stocks, but So Are These 3 Blue Chip Stocks That Paid a Combined $29 Billion in Dividends Over the Last Year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to 30 blue chip companies -- many of which pay dividends. Dow components Microsoft and Apple may not have the highest yields, but they are so massive that they have some of the highest dividend expenses among U.S.-based companies.JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are three industry-leading Dow components that paid a combined $29 billion in dividends over the last year. For context, that's roughly the entire market cap of companies like Zscaler, Cloudflare, Pinterest, Delta Air Lines, and Halliburton.Here's why all three stocks are worth buying now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

