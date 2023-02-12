|
12.02.2023 11:52:00
Microsoft and ChatGPT Won't Be Google Killers. Here's the 1 Company That Could Be, Though.
In 1981, MTV debuted. Its first music video? The Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star." Many people thought that choice would prove to be prophetic. It didn't: Today, the radio business continues to thrive. MTV, meanwhile, is no longer the cultural juggernaut that it was in its heyday.The way history unfolded for MTV and radio highlights that what might seem to be a foregone conclusion often isn't. I'm reminded of this by the current rampant speculation that OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot could present a mortal threat to Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. Fuel was added to the fire when Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it's integrating ChatGPT with the company's own Bing search engine.I don't buy into the doom and gloom for Alphabet. Microsoft and ChatGPT won't be Google killers. There's one company that could be, though.Continue reading
