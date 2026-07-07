Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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07.07.2026 18:00:00
Microsoft and Palantir Stocks Both Hit 52-Week Lows, but Only 1 Is a Buy Right Now (the Answer May Surprise You)
Over the past few years, there have been few better artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to own than Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was also a popular pick, although its upside was limited by its size.Still, if you had all of your money in these two stocks at the start of 2023 through 2025, you're a happy investor. But if you bought shares of each of these stocks at the start of 2026, you're quite frustrated.For 2026, these two are down 20% (Microsoft) and 31% (Palantir) year to date. Plus, they each just hit 52-week lows. The question is, is this a real sell-off that's warranted, or is it a phenomenal buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Palantir
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06:00
|Palantir: too tied to Trump? (Financial Times)
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07.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
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03.07.26
|Top official recuses herself from NHS Palantir contract decision after business links (Financial Times)
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02.07.26