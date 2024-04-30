Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
30.04.2024 21:25:58

Microsoft Announces $1.7 Bln Investment To Advance Indonesia's Cloud And AI Ambitions

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday announced it will invest $1.7 billion into Indonesia over the next four years to build new cloud and AI infrastructure.

The announcement came as CEO Satya Nadella met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the same day.

Microsoft said the funds will also go toward training 840,000 Indonesians in AI skills and supporting the local community of developers. According to Microsoft, this represents the single largest investment in Microsoft's 29-year history in the country.

"This new generation of AI is reshaping how people live and work everywhere, including in Indonesia," Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said in a statement.

"The investments we are announcing today - spanning digital infrastructure, skilling, and support for developers - will help Indonesia thrive in this new era," said Nadella.

Microsoft also said it will partner with governments, organizations and communities to provide AI skilling opportunities for 2.5 million people in Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states by 2025.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

29.04.24 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
26.04.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
26.04.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.04.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.04.24 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 371,50 1,12% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX an Nulllinie -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich stabil. An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen