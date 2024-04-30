Microsoft Announces $1.7 Bln Investment To Advance Indonesia's Cloud And AI Ambitions

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday announced it will invest $1.7 billion into Indonesia over the next four years to build new cloud and AI infrastructure.

The announcement came as CEO Satya Nadella met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the same day.

Microsoft said the funds will also go toward training 840,000 Indonesians in AI skills and supporting the local community of developers. According to Microsoft, this represents the single largest investment in Microsoft's 29-year history in the country.

"This new generation of AI is reshaping how people live and work everywhere, including in Indonesia," Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said in a statement.

"The investments we are announcing today - spanning digital infrastructure, skilling, and support for developers - will help Indonesia thrive in this new era," said Nadella.

Microsoft also said it will partner with governments, organizations and communities to provide AI skilling opportunities for 2.5 million people in Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states by 2025.