|
30.04.2024 21:25:58
Microsoft Announces $1.7 Bln Investment To Advance Indonesia's Cloud And AI Ambitions
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday announced it will invest $1.7 billion into Indonesia over the next four years to build new cloud and AI infrastructure.
The announcement came as CEO Satya Nadella met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the same day.
Microsoft said the funds will also go toward training 840,000 Indonesians in AI skills and supporting the local community of developers. According to Microsoft, this represents the single largest investment in Microsoft's 29-year history in the country.
"This new generation of AI is reshaping how people live and work everywhere, including in Indonesia," Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said in a statement.
"The investments we are announcing today - spanning digital infrastructure, skilling, and support for developers - will help Indonesia thrive in this new era," said Nadella.
Microsoft also said it will partner with governments, organizations and communities to provide AI skilling opportunities for 2.5 million people in Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states by 2025.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Börse New York: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Mittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|29.04.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|371,50
|1,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX an Nulllinie -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich stabil. An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln.