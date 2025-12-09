Microsoft Announces $17.5 Bln Investment In India's Technology Ecosystem

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) announced investment of $17.5 billion in India over four years to advance the country's cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations. The company noted that this investment builds on the $3 billion investment announced earlier in the year, which is on track to spend by the end of 2026.

Microsoft is doubling commitment of January 2025 to equip 20 million Indians with essential AI skills by 2030. The company noted that it has already trained 5.6 million people since January 2025 — well ahead of the original goal of training 10 million by 2030.

Microsoft announced efforts to integrate advanced AI capabilities into two key digital public platforms of the Ministry of Labour and Employment — e-Shram and the National Career Service. The initiative aims to extend the benefits of AI to more than 310 million informal workers.

Microsoft is also introducing Sovereign Public Cloud and Sovereign Private Cloud for Indian customers. Sovereign Public Cloud is now available from Microsoft's Indian regions, while Sovereign Private Cloud, powered by Azure Local, will support both connected and disconnected operations in customers or the company's partner's datacenters.