Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
08.04.2022 00:00:07
Microsoft announces next step in Atlanta campus development
ATLANTA — April 7, 2022 — On Thursday, Microsoft Corp. announced the planning team that will help ensure community feedback is incorporated at the start of the company’s 90-acre land development on the west side of Atlanta. As part of the company’s commitment to building enduring foundations in the region, this is the next step in a multiyear project that will generate sustainable, positive impact through the creation of new office space, public amenities and infrastructure.Microsoft will partner with local architecture firm Cooper Carry in conjunction with urban planning consulting firm APD Urban Planning and Management, sustainability consultants Transsolar, and market research consultants Noell Consulting Group. Community developers at the Integral Group will consult on real estate impact projects for the community, and JLL will lead program management. To ensure the plan addresses business and community needs while still aligning with the local culture, Microsoft will also stand up a community advisory council alongside its planning team. This group will be engaged at regular planning milestones and represent the following local stakeholder groups:Center Hill Neighborhood AssociationCouncilmember Dustin HillisCouncilmember Byron AmosLocal Education PartnersGrove Park Community ChurchGrove Park FoundationGrove Park Neighborhood AssociationGrove Park RenewalBankhead/Historic Westin Heights NeighborhoodHistoric Howell Station Neighborhood AssociationNorthwest Business Association (NWBA)NPU-JNPU-KParadise Baptist ChurchPAWKids“Our priority is positive, local impact. From the inclusive hiring of local vendors to jobs and affordable housing created for the region, sustainable building solutions, and much more,” said Michael Lawings, senior director of Americas Real Estate Operations for Microsoft. “We are excited at the opportunity ahead of us and look forward to playing a larger role in empowering the local community and growing with the city of Atlanta.”The project planning team will conduct community listening and visioning sessions starting in April, and will be joining the meetings of local neighborhood associations (Grove Park, Center Hill, Howell Station, etc.) and Neighborhood Planning Unit (D, G, J, K, etc.) meetings to connect with residents to create an informed site design. Microsoft will host three open town hall events this year for residents to help ensure transparency and understanding around how feedback is being used to inform campus plans. The first town hall will be held in June. Additional details will be made available at https://news.microsoft.com/Microsoft-Atlanta/.Since the company’s initial announcement to grow in and with the city of Atlanta over a year ago, it continues to invest in the local community for an immediate, positive impact. Learn more via our Microsoft in Atlanta fact sheet.Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information:Press only – Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications for Microsoft, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comCommunity only – Organizations looking to partner with Microsoft or wanting to be part of this site plan must complete the form at aka.ms/community_requests to contact our community engagement committee. Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft’s Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at https://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts. The post Microsoft announces next step in Atlanta campus development appeared first on Stories.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Microsoft Corp."
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Microsoft Corp."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|5 746,00
|1,34%
|Microsoft Corp.
|273,50
|-1,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.