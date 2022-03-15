|
15.03.2022 00:16:00
Microsoft announces quarterly dividend
REDMOND, Wash., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable June 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be May 18, 2022.
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-301502330.html
SOURCE Microsoft Corp.
