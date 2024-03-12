|
12.03.2024 21:10:01
Microsoft announces quarterly dividend
REDMOND, Wash. — March 12, 2024 — Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable June 13, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be May 15, 2024.Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information, financial analysts and investors only: Investor Relations, Microsoft, (425) 706-4400For more information, press only:Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comNote to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit Microsoft Source at http://news.microsoft.com/source. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The post Microsoft announces quarterly dividend appeared first on Stories.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Microsoft Corp.
