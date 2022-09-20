|
20.09.2022 15:00:16
Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase
Annual shareholders meeting set for Dec. 13, 2022REDMOND, Wash. — Sept. 20, 2022 — Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, reflecting a 6 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 17, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 16, 2022.In addition, the company announced the date for the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held Dec. 13, 2022. Shareholders at the close of business on Oct. 12, 2022, the record date, will be entitled to vote their shares.This year’s annual shareholders meeting will be held virtually and hosted by Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer; Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Brad Smith, vice chair and president; and John W. Thompson, Microsoft lead independent director.Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information, financial analysts and investors only: Investor Relations, Microsoft, (425) 706-4400For more information, press only:Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comNote to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://www.microsoft.com/news. Web links, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at time of publication, but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.The post Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase appeared first on Stories.
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|15.09.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.22
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
