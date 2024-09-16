Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase and new share repurchase program

|
Annual shareholders meeting set for Dec. 10, 2024REDMOND, Wash. — Sept. 16, 2024 — Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, reflecting an 8 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on Nov. 21, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 21, 2024.The board of directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $60 billion in share repurchases. The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.In addition, the company announced the date for the 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held Dec. 10, 2024. Shareholders at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2024, the record date, will be entitled to vote their shares.This year’s annual shareholders meeting will be held virtually and hosted by Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer; Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Brad Smith, vice chair and president; and Sandra E. Peterson, Microsoft lead independent director.Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information, financial analysts and investors only: Investor Relations, Microsoft, (425) 706-4400For more information, press only:Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comNote to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit Microsoft Source at https://news.microsoft.com/source. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The post Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase and new share repurchase program appeared first on Stories.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Microsoft Corp.
