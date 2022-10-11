|
11.10.2022 22:15:00
Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date
REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2023 first-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time.
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-earnings-release-date-301646545.html
SOURCE Microsoft Corp.
|11.10.22
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.09.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.22
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
