|
10.01.2023 22:05:00
Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date
REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2023 second-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-earnings-release-date-301718366.html
SOURCE Microsoft Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|10.01.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.01.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|10.01.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.01.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|10.01.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.01.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|04.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|218,00
|2,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZuversicht vor wichtigen US-Daten: Wall Street-Handel endet mit klarem Plus -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX letztlich sehr stark -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.