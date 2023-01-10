CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-
10.01.2023 22:05:00

Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2023 second-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-earnings-release-date-301718366.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

10.01.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.01.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.01.23 Microsoft Neutral UBS AG
09.12.22 Microsoft Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.11.22 Microsoft Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 218,00 2,37% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zuversicht vor wichtigen US-Daten: Wall Street-Handel endet mit klarem Plus -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX letztlich sehr stark -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen