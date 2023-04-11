|
11.04.2023 22:05:00
Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date
REDMOND, Wash., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2023 third-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on the site that day.
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-earnings-release-date-301794875.html
SOURCE Microsoft Corp.
