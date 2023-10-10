10.10.2023 22:05:00

Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2024 first-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Microsoft company logo.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.





