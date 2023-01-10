|
10.01.2023 22:07:44
Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date
REDMOND, Wash. — Jan. 10, 2023 — Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2023 second-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information, financial analysts and investors only: Investor Relations, Microsoft, (425) 706-4400For more information, press only:Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.com Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://www.microsoft.com/news. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The post Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date appeared first on Stories.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Microsoft Corp."
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.