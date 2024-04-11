|
Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date
REDMOND, Wash. — April 11, 2024 — Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2024 third-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, April 25, 2024, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information, financial analysts and investors only: Investor Relations, Microsoft, (425) 706-4400For more information, press only:Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comNote to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit Microsoft Source at http://news.microsoft.com/source. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The post Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date appeared first on Stories.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Microsoft Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|14 927,00
|1,77%
|Microsoft Corp.
|396,30
|-1,00%
