10.10.2024 22:13:59
Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date
REDMOND, Wash. — Oct. 10, 2024 — Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2025 first-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information, financial analysts and investors only: Investor Relations, Microsoft, (425) 706-4400For more information, press only:Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comNote to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://www.microsoft.com/news. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The post Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date appeared first on Stories.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Microsoft Corp.
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|10.10.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
