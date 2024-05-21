|
21.05.2024 17:30:00
Microsoft Azure AI gains new LLMs, governance features
Microsoft today at its annual Build conference introduced several updates to Azure AI, the company’s cloud-based platform for building and running AI applications. Azure AI competes with similar offerings from rival cloud providers such as AWS, Google, and IBM.The updates include the addition of new governance features, new large language models (LLMs), and Azure AI Search enhancements. Microsoft also announced that it is making Azure AI Studio generally available.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
