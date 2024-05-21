|
21.05.2024 17:30:00
Microsoft Azure Copilot moves to public preview
Microsoft has been polishing up its AI-powered Copilot for Azure for months now, and finally decided it’s ready for everyone to use. A public preview of Copilot for Azure will roll out relatively quickly, over a couple of weeks. If you’re not able to access Copilot for Azure immediately, rest assured you should see it in your Azure Portal soon, where it can help you manage, secure, and tune your Azure cloud infrastructure.I talked with Erin Chapple, Microsoft CVP, Azure Core Product and Design, about the new service and where it’s likely to go in the future. Like Microsoft’s other service-oriented Copilots, Copilot for Azure isn’t the general-purpose Copilot you’ll find in Bing. Instead, think of Copilot for Azure as a natural language interface to Azure services that can work directly with the Azure Resource Graph and Azure APIs, while retaining context between queries.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
