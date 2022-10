Microsoft Beats Back King Dollar and Rising Interest Rates

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite issues, big tech stocks are incredibly resilient investments. With the global economy up against inflation, war in Ukraine, and a possible recession in 2023, many tech and software stocks keep chugging higher. Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings showcase this resiliency.But pressure is mounting. A record run-up in the U.S. dollar is only just beginning to blast corporate earnings. Microsoft is going to be more than fine, but a big speed bump looms large. Just like the other cloud computing giants that reported earnings (Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Cloud), Microsoft reported a stunning negative effect from currency exchange rates. During the first quarter of its fiscal 2023 (the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022), total revenue increased 11% year over year to $50.1 billion. Continue reading