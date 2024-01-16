|
16.01.2024 22:15:00
Microsoft Blazor adds SortableJS for drag-and-drop lists
SortableJS, a JavaScript library for creating reorderable drag-and-drop lists, has been wrapped into a component for Microsoft’s Blazor web application builder and renamed Blazor Sortable.A common feature for web application development, SortableJS supports touch devices and modern browsers, CSS animation, auto-scrolling, and smooth animations.Unveiled January 12, Blazor Sortable has been made open source on GitHub. The GitHub repo for Blazor Sortable contains source code for the sortable list as well as demos. Developers only need the Shared/SortableList.razor, Shared/SortableList.razor.css, and Shared/SortableList.razor.js files to use Blazor Sortable. SortableList is a generic component that takes a list of items. A SortableItemTemplate then defines how to render each item in the sortable list.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.01.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite liegt zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Mittwochssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 schwächelt (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|11.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|15 781,00
|3,31%
|Microsoft Corp.
|356,65
|-0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssenkungsfantasie wird ausgepreist: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX beendet Handel verlustreich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach.