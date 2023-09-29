29.09.2023 11:45:00

Microsoft Boosts Its Dividend Again. Here's How High the Payout Could Get Over the Next 20 Years

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) isn't a stock that dividend investors would normally select based on its yield. After all, at less than 1%, it's a below-average payout. Most investors target it for its growth prospects as it isn't all that exciting as an income-generating investment at the moment. But given its strong financials and its consistently increasing payouts in recent years, Microsoft could make for a viable dividend stock in the long run.The company raised its dividend recently, and more rate hikes could be coming. Here's a look at how much annual dividend income Microsoft stock could generate for you in the future.On Sept. 19, Microsoft announced it would be increasing its quarterly per-share dividend to $0.75, a 10% increase from its most recent payment of $0.68 a share. This bump-up would apply to the first quarterly payment of fiscal 2024. It's a relatively high rate of increase, but it's not uncommon for the tech company. Here's a look at Microsoft's annual dividend hike percentages over the past 10 years.

22.09.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.09.23 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.09.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.08.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.07.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Microsoft Corp. 299,00 0,66%

Vortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agieren am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

