Microsoft Build 2024: 6 takeaways for developers, data professionals

With AI and generative AI becoming the dominant theme for most enterprise software vendors at their annual conferences, Microsoft’s 2024 version of Build stuck to the norm.Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took the stage to summarize his keynote right at the beginning to say that the event was all about Copilots and the Copilot stack across most of the company's offerings.At the event, Nadella introduced a host of updates to Microsoft's cloud platform to make working with LLMs easier and added generative AI-based assistants to many of its offerings. Here are some key takeaways from the conference that are relevant for developers and data professionals:To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel