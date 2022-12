Microsoft buys 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Soon, the opening bell on the London Stock Exchange might be the Windows start sound.Microsoft and the London Stock Exchange Group announced Monday that the Seattle-based tech giant will buy up to 4% of the group for $1.8 billion. The investment comes with a 10-year partnership that will enmesh Microsoft 's services into the exchange's operations.Continue reading