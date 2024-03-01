|
Microsoft celebrates suppliers’ bold ambitions empowering communities
REDMOND, Wash. — Feb. 29, 2024 — On Feb. 29, 2024, Microsoft Corp. held a virtual red-carpet celebration showcasing supplier achievements and revealing the winners of the 2024 Microsoft Supplier Prestige Awards. The event was hosted by Albert Dankwa, Content Program Manager, Xbox, and Oumaima Talouka, Product Manager, Microsoft.The third annual Microsoft Supplier Prestige Awards recognize suppliers that exemplify the pillars of strategy, priority, agility and modernization in the arenas of sustainability, accessibility, inclusion, representation and community. Aligning with Microsoft values, the awards seek to instill a sense of partnership across the supplier ecosystem.Microsoft Procurement, specifically the Enterprise Supplier Programs & Outreach team, in partnership with Customer Experience and Success, set out to highlight captivating companies among Microsoft’s robust supplier community that are driving change and providing inspiration. The ceremony kicked off with opening remarks by Microsoft Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff. The lineup of presenters included executives from Microsoft and partner companies that announced winners across 12 categories. Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Microsoft, gave the keynote address.“It is such a pleasure to recognize Microsoft’s supplier community and celebrate how they contribute to Microsoft’s success,” Mehdi said. “This has been a transformative year for our company and one that required us to move at the speed of AI. That wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing and innovative suppliers and partners.”Meet the 2024 winners, learn about their achievements, and see the finalists.Showstopper of the Year: Strides in Sustainability: Schneider Electric and LenovoCommitment to pioneering climate change initiatives and alignment with Microsoft’s Sustainability vision. Nominees’ innovative projects are scalable and repeatable, and their activities generate significant GHG reductions that are likely to be long-lived.Finalists: Ernst & Young, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech MahindraFrom their Zero Carbon Project initiative to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of their Tier I suppliers, to their “ecoDesign Way” which integrates environmental assessment into product design, to their Catalyze Program which engages suppliers in the semiconductor industry. Schneider Electric is more than doing their part; they are leading the way to raise awareness across the industry and through their supply chain.In 2023, Lenovo become the first PC and smartphone maker and one of only 139 companies in the world with a net-zero target validated by SBTi (Science-Based Target Initiative). Through the Cloud Supply Chain Sustainability (CSCS) Program Lenovo increased their intensity reduction goal of 35%, which exceeds Microsoft’s 20% milestone and represents Lenovo’s impact on the industry and society to support a global low-carbon transition.Supplier-to-Supplier Collaboration: App MeetUpSuppliers forming direct partnerships to strengthen, evolve and grow. These companies have embraced a growth mindset, kept collaboration at the core of all their efforts, and leveraged each other’s knowledge and experience to deliver an exceptional outcome.Finalists: Capgemini & Sound Planning, MSM Digital & Profiflitzer GmbH, Incite NYC, Adobe, EY, Slolam, AccentureApp MeetUp has shown their collaborative spirit through their partnership with BPGI and BCPA, two Microsoft-sponsored associations that support diverse-owned businesses. With their Catalyst Accelerator Program, they provide training, coaching and community for partners that wanted to grow their practice and revenue. They have demonstrated a growth mindset, a commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a passion for delivering outcomes.Service Advocate of the Year: LTI MindtreeDelivery partner that has shown outstanding commitment and dedication to supporting all audiences across all technologies, while demonstrating customer advocacy, service excellence, positive feedback, and proactive problem-solving. A true partner, not just a provider, to our customers.Finalists: Accenture, Concentrix Corporation, Shanghai Wicresoft Co. Ltd., Tek Experts GlobalLTI Mindtree provided outstanding support for Microsoft Ecosystem, handling 41,000+ monthly cases across 40+ products and services in 9+ languages. They have developed innovative tools and technologies to improve customer experiences, such as the “Title Generator” and the new ACS service. They have demonstrated excellence in employee integration, performance and scalability.Showstopper of the Year: Response & Representation: Women In Cloud Inc.Working to build greater diversity and inclusion over time, through advocacy, learning and development programs, and community activation. Nominees infuse diversity goals across their companies, outpace industry averages in representation and affect meaningful industry change.Finalists: Harman Connected Services, PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS, SAP America, World Wide TechnologyIn the past 12 months Women in Cloud initiatives have had a significant impact in generating economic development opportunities for women that include training through the Tech Policy Academy, recognizing women and allies through #empowHERaccess and WICxAllies, spotlighting through digital advocacy campaigns, and last but not least they were instrumental in making Microsoft Cloud Marketplaces inclusive by inviting women-led companies to be part of the co-selling strategy.Rookie of the Year: My3TWELVEA Microsoft supplier for three years or less, exemplify the MSP pillars of Strategy, Priority, Agility and Modernization, while amplifying Microsoft values and collaboration. Nominees have shown intention to simplify, enable ease of collaboration, and drive innovation and relevancy.Finalists: Wicloud Corporation, Dura Digital, VXI Global Solutions, AppMeetupMy3Twelve’s effective approach to problem-solving has helped expedite decision-making and enhance team experience. Their expertise, particularly in Intune, has been invaluable. My3Twelve has worked with the Compliance and Privacy teams specifically within Server reviews and IP Enforcement, and the team says your work has been nothing short of impressive.Trailblazer: Innovation & Creation: AI4SPDriving next-generation concepts through discovery and designing innovative solutions. Lead others to think deeper, see wider, and embrace change and evolution. Create “Big Ideas” that capture interest, influence emotional response and spark action. Make innovation accessible and shine a light on new possibilities. Finalists: Teleperformance, Ludia Consulting, Tata Consultancy Services, Delightful CommunicationsAI-4-SP delivers innovative solutions using AI for social and economic growth. They have partnered with Microsoft and other organizations to empower SMBs (small and midsize businesses) and nonprofits with AI tools and resources. AI-4-SP has created thought leadership and assets around AI and SMB and impacted thousands of individuals and organizations through their public awareness, accessibility and advocacy efforts. They have devoted 30% of their time and resources to public awareness and advocacy on the ethical and responsible use of AI. And created free-access online tools using Azure OpenAI and advised pro bono to social tech entrepreneurs and educational institutions. They embody the vision of democratizing AI access and harnessing technology for societal benefit, demonstrating leadership, excellence and passion in the field of AI.Showstopper of the Year: Amplifying Accessibility: Carat USAActively eliminating barriers to accessibility through the power of data, technology and partnerships. In the areas of accessibility and disability inclusion, nominees demonstrate outstanding accessibility performance and innovation, leadership and a disability inclusive culture.Finalists: Ernst & Young, The How, Lenovo, HCL Technologies Corporate ServicesCarat/Dentsu and AutonomyWorks, a social enterprise that employs people with autism for media projects, partnered together to further transform Microsoft’s advertising operations. This partnership leveraged the wonderfully unique talents and abilities of people with autism, who face an 80% unemployment rate, to perform various media-related tasks with high quality and efficiency. This engagement has created meaningful employment with solid outcomes, delivering significant results across 62 markets, supporting social impact goals, and improving the lives of hundreds of people with autism, who now have consistent and rewarding work.Showstopper of the Year: Commitment to Community: CloudforceActing with intention within their communities to affect significant or compelling humanitarian contributions. Investment in programs, tech centers and vocational centers. Creating development opportunities. Volunteer work and advocacy. Response to major adverse community events. Nominees give their time and focus their efforts to strengthen their communities.Finalists: KPMG, Boston While Black, Blackrock, World Wide TechnologyCloudforce is driven by its mission to create change. Through their Cloudforce for Good program, they provide technology learning workshops, internships, mentorship and employment opportunities for students and job seekers in the local area. They support various initiatives and partnerships that promote career pathways in cloud computing, leadership development and community engagement. And have donated laptops, backpacks and funds to support students and veterans in need.Diverse-Owned Supplier of the Year: Cyborg MobileThird‑party certified diverse-owned suppliers who strengthen our portfolio, amplify Microsoft’s values and commitments, and exemplify the MSP Pillars of Strategy, Priority, Agility and Modernization. Have shown a tremendous ability to be agile and quickly react and respond to the unprecedented changes we all experienced, globally, this past year.Finalists: Troy Consulting, Strong Tower, Humbition Consulting, Bloom Consulting, Project Management GroupCyborg Mobile has brought their award-winning expertise in partnership with Microsoft M365 Core to create and scale strategic change management programs. While also assuming the social responsibility to uplift within their communities by hosting apprenticeship programs for students of diverse serving institutions and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.Customer Marvel of the Year: ConcentrixSuppliers who have used innovative, creative and effective processes, tools and best practices to enhance the efficiency, quality and consistency of support delivery. Nominees have demonstrated a mastery of technology and applied industry standards, all while improving both the support team’s performance and customer satisfaction. Finalists: Accenture, Shanghai Wicresoft Co. Ltd., Sonata Software North America, LTIMintree LimitedConcentrix is influencing over 13 million customer interactions annually. They have driven innovation, best practices and delivery enhancements to provide high-quality support and solid customer experience. Their innovative projects, such as Project Elevate and the new Tech Centric delivery model, will have lasting impacts.Supplier of the Year (2 Levels, by spend)Focusing initiatives on diversity and inclusion, accessibility and sustainability, as well as technology and digital transformation. These companies pay close attention to efficiency gains, strategic relationships and impact to the Microsoft brand. Nominees exemplify the MSP pillars of Strategy, Priority, Agility and Modernization, and embody excellence in standards and quality.Supplier of the Year: Small: Nextant Finalists: Humbition Consulting, AG Consulting Partners, Latentview Analytics, my3TwelveNextant has shown their commitment to creating solutions that match Microsoft’s vision and make a positive difference, by helping reach thousands of nonprofit and IGO organizations, such as the World Food Program, UNICEF, the YMCA and Goodwill, globally. Their dedication to delivering solutions that align with Microsoft’s mission has truly enhanced our collective impact.Supplier of the Year: Large: KPMGFinalists: Capgemini America, LTIMintree, Concentrix, Allegis Group Services, InfosysKPMG has put AI and innovation at the forefront and has reshaped their professional service offerings to uplevel employee experience and accelerate innovation. We’ve teamed up with KPMG on data and AI-led transformation, cloud and sustainability solutions, and workforce modernization. These collaborations extend across many teams at Microsoft, including tax, where we partnered to infuse technology into complex international employee tax preparations, and sustainability, where we partnered to develop a Sustainability co-pilot to help track supplier emissions. We also collaborated on solutions within our financial operations, risk management, legal and HR teams. Together, we are creating more value and achieving more together as a result.About MicrosoftMicrosoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information, press only:Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications for Microsoft, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comNote to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit Microsoft Source at http://news.microsoft.com/source. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. 