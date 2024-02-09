09.02.2024 11:48:00

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Major Plan to Help Close the AI Skills Gap in India. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella wants India to succeed, in part because he knows that it will help Microsoft succeed.Born in Hyderabad, India, Nadella moved to the U.S. at age 21 for his graduate studies. He joined Microsoft in 1992 and took the helm as CEO 10 years ago. Nadella returned to India this week to speak at the Microsoft CEO Connection event held in Mumbai. During his speech, he stated, "India is uniquely positioned to make the promise of AI a reality." Nadella then unveiled a major initiative Microsoft is undertaking to help close the AI skills gap in the country.

