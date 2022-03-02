Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Passes Away At 26

(RTTNews) - Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella has passed away at the age of 26.

Zain was born with cerebral palsy, was legally blind and had spastic quadriplegia.

"Zain has passed away. The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family," the tech giant said.

Satya Nadella has always used his experience as a parent of a disabled child to push Microsoft to design products that are accessible to all and inclusive. He became CEO of Microsoft in February 2014.

Last year, Nadellas reportedly donated $15 million to Seattle Children's Hospital where Zain received much of his treatment.