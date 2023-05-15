|
15.05.2023 18:00:18
Microsoft checks you out
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Bad news for anyone that bought a WFH mouse jiggler: Microsoft wants to know that there's actually a person sitting behind the screen. The company is seeking to patent a method of verifying network communications using what it calls "proof of presence." This tech allows communication between two devices on a network by verifying that the right person is actually physically on the other end of the screen to receive the message.Continue reading
