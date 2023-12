Microsoft Copilot AI to flex more muscle

After launching the unified Microsoft Copilot and Copilot Studio two weeks ago, Microsoft is now preparing more advanced capabilities for Copilot that will be available early next year.Setting sights on 2024, Microsoft on December 5 said Copilot soon will be able to generate responses using the OpenAI GPT-4 Turbo model, which will enable users to tackle more complex and longer-running tasks. The GPT-4 Turbo model is being tested with select users and is due to be integrated into Microsoft Copilot in coming weeks.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel