|
21.05.2024 17:30:00
Microsoft Copilot Studio to build AI agents
Microsoft revealed at its Build 2024 developer conference today that it was working to enable new agent building capabilities in Microsoft Copilot Studio, the company's low-code tool for creating copilots."Developers provide their copilot with a defined task, equip it with the necessary knowledge and actions, post which the Copilot Studio orchestrates dynamic workflows and acts behind the scenes to integrate them to automate the task," Charles Lamanna, Microsoft corporate vice president of business applications and platforms, said in a statement.Agent capabilities in Copilot Studio will be available via an early access program, with public preview scheduled for later this calendar year, Lamanna said.
