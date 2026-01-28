Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

28.01.2026 22:43:08

Microsoft Corporation Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $38.458 billion, or $5.16 per share. This compares with $24.108 billion, or $3.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $30.875 billion or $4.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $81.273 billion from $69.632 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.458 Bln. vs. $24.108 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.16 vs. $3.23 last year. -Revenue: $81.273 Bln vs. $69.632 Bln last year.

