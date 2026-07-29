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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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29.07.2026 22:23:19

Microsoft Corporation Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $35.766 billion, or $4.81 per share. This compares with $27.233 billion, or $3.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $35.286 billion or $4.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $90.007 billion from $76.441 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.766 Bln. vs. $27.233 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.81 vs. $3.65 last year. -Revenue: $90.007 Bln vs. $76.441 Bln last year.

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