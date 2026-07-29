Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
29.07.2026 22:23:19
Microsoft Corporation Profit Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $35.766 billion, or $4.81 per share. This compares with $27.233 billion, or $3.65 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $35.286 billion or $4.74 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $90.007 billion from $76.441 billion last year.
Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $35.766 Bln. vs. $27.233 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.81 vs. $3.65 last year. -Revenue: $90.007 Bln vs. $76.441 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
20:04
|ROUNDUP 4: Microsoft überzeugt - Börsenwert steigt um 500 Milliarden Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
20:04
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsstart Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)