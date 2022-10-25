Microsoft Corporation Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.56 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $20.51 billion, or $2.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $50.12 billion from $45.32 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $17.56 Mln. vs. $20.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.35 vs. $2.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.30 -Revenue (Q1): $50.12 Bln vs. $45.32 Bln last year.