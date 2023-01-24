24.01.2023 22:12:14

Microsoft Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16.43 billion, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $18.77 billion, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $17.37 billion or $2.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $52.75 billion from $51.73 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16.43 Bln. vs. $18.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.20 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.29 -Revenue (Q2): $52.75 Bln vs. $51.73 Bln last year.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX kaum verändert -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Japans Börse schließt leicht im Plus - China-Märkte weiter in Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert zur Wochenmitte mit leicht negativer Tendenz. Der japanische Aktienmarkt war am Mittwoch von Gewinnen geprägt. Die chinesischen Märkte verweilten weiterhin in der Feiertagspause.

