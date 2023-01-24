|
24.01.2023
Microsoft Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $16.43 billion, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $18.77 billion, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $17.37 billion or $2.32 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $52.75 billion from $51.73 billion last year.
Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $16.43 Bln. vs. $18.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.20 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.29 -Revenue (Q2): $52.75 Bln vs. $51.73 Bln last year.
|08:27
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:20
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.01.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
