Microsoft Corporation Q4 Profit Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.74 billion, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $16.46 billion, or $2.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $51.87 billion from $46.15 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $16.74 Bln. vs. $16.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.23 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q4): $51.87 Bln vs. $46.15 Bln last year.