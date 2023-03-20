|
20.03.2023 14:00:00
Microsoft Could Become the World's First $5 Trillion Company By 2030
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the world's second-largest company with a market capitalization of $2.1 trillion. It's trailing archrival Apple, which is currently valued at $2.5 trillion, but I'm going to explain why Microsoft has a growth advantage and could hit the $5 trillion mark first.The company was founded in 1975, but over the years, it has evolved from a consumer software company into a tech powerhouse at the forefront of gaming, cloud computing, and now, artificial intelligence (AI). Here's how Microsoft could amass $5 trillion in value by the end of this decade and deliver a 140% return for investors in the process.Continue reading
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|252,75
|-3,73%
