Microsoft Cuts Around 1,000 Jobs Amid Slowing Revenue Growth: Report

(RTTNews) - Microsoft announced layoffs across multiple divisions, impacting fewer than 1,000 people, Axios reported citing a source.

The software maker is taking the decision due to slowing revenue growth mainly due to weaker sales of Windows licenses for PCs.

As per the report, the cuts occurred across a variety of levels, teams and parts of the world.

Microsoft spokesperson reportedly said, "Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead."

Microsoft recently had trimmed less than 1 percent of its employees, reflecting regular adjustments at the start of its fiscal year.

Many major tech firms recently announced job cuts or hiring freeze amid the slowing growth, including Walmart, Google, Tesla, Snap and Flipboard.