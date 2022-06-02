02.06.2022 16:28:52

Microsoft Cuts Q4 Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) cut its guidance for the fourth ending June 30, 2022 due to unfavorable foreign exchange rate movement.

In Thursday regular trade, MSFT was trading at $264.96 down $7.46 or 2.74%.

The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it expects quarterly net income to be in the range of $16.85 billion - $17.43 billion or $2.24 - $2.32 per share, compared to the prior outlook of $17.10 billion - $17.67 billion or $2.28 - $2.35 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.33 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company lowered its fourth-quarter sales outlook to range of $51.94 billion - $52.74 billion, from its prior guidance of $52.40 billion - $53.20 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $52.87 billion for the quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten